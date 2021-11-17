Second jobs row: MPs should not be for sale, says Rees-Mogg
The "expertise" of MPs "should not be for sale", Jacob Rees-Mogg has said in a debate about MPs' work outside Parliament.
Labour called a debate on the issue in the Commons after unveiling its plans to ban consultancy jobs for MPs.
But as the party revealed its proposals on Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced his own, echoing Labour's call.
MPs will vote on the two plans later, with Labour claiming the government is only offering a "watered down" version.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has faced a grilling by senior MPs on the Liaison Committee, who pushed the prime minister to apologise for the Owen Paterson scandal - which led to wider accusations of sleaze and concerns about second jobs.
The PM reiterated that the government's actions of trying to overhaul the whole standards system to block the suspension of the Tory MP - who had broken lobbying rules - had been a "total mistake", but continued to avoid making a direct apology.
Earlier, Mr Johnson was also involved in furious exchanges with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions, with the Labour leader branding him a "coward" over his stance on second jobs.
Speaking for the government in the Commons debate on work outside Westminster, Commons leader Mr Rees-Mogg said MPs "should have a wider focus than the Westminster bubble" and "should maintain connections to the world beyond so that we may draw on the insight and expertise that this experience offers".
But he said the government recognised that "certain external roles... seem at odds with the jobs of a member of Parliament", adding: "We believe [the] experience and expertise that we accrue as part of our work as MPs should not be for sale.
"We are elected to Parliament on a promise to work for the greater good, not ourselves."
But his Labour counterpart, Thangam Deobbonaire, accused the government of trying to "gut" Labour's original motion with its surprise plan.
She told the House: "There should be no MP taking money to be a political strategist, an assistant or some sort of corporate adviser. That should not happen.
"If the party opposite wants to make sure that that goes, they should be voting with us to get rid of that, because it's our motion that does that."
She added: "It feels to me the government's actions are too little, too late."
'Reasonable limits'
In his announcement on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said MPs should no longer be able to hold jobs advising firms on how Parliament works.
He also proposed a new rule that any outside role, paid or unpaid, should be "within reasonable limits" and not stop MPs fully serving their constituents.
This is yet to be defined, but International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested 15 hours a week as a reasonable limit.
Labour also wants ban on paid political consultancy - which is the focus of Wednesdays' vote and something it has been proposing for a number of years.
The party has also promised it would introduce a wider ban on second jobs for MPs if it got into power, with a few "public service" exceptions, such as for doctors or nurses, police and Army reservists.
The proposed ban on political consultancy is yet to be finalised, with both sides in agreement that the cross-party Commons Standards Committee should draw up detailed rules.
That committee, which has been reviewing the rules for several months, is due to publish its own report in the coming weeks.
But MPs are currently debating competing visions for how the crisis should be resolved.
Labour's suggestion would order the standards committee to draw up rules by 31 January to implement the consultancy ban.
If the government did not offer MPs a vote on these rules within 15 days, backbench MPs would gain the power to force one.
However, the government has tabled an amendment - or proposed an alternative - to this plan, which would see the committee coming up with recommendations by the same date, but what happens next is left unclear.
Arguments over second jobs held by MPs outside of Westminster have intensified in recent weeks in the wake of the Mr Paterson's case.
The Conservative MP was found to have broken Commons rules by using his position to lobby for two companies paying him.
The government tried to block his suspension from Parliament and get the whole disciplinary process for MPs reviewed.
But it abandoned the plan a day later, after an outcry from opposition MPs and some Tories. Mr Paterson then resigned as an MP.
Appearing in front of the Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson said he believed the MP had broken the rules, saying it was "extraordinary" that some of his colleagues "behave in these ways".
'Deflection'
Since then, the work of a number of MPs has come under scrutiny, including Conservative former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who earned more than £700,000 doing legal work in the British Virgin Islands on top of his MP salary.
Senior backbench Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has said he has "no problem" with a ban on paid consultancy work.
But, speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he warned that going further could deter people with "good skills" from entering Parliament.
The SNP's Alison Thewliss told BBC Newsnight that voters should treat the government's plan "with the same cynicism that many of us in [the Commons] treat it with, because nothing is changing."
"It is just deflection by this government, trying to cover up and hide this scandal," she adds.
What are the rules about second jobs?
There's nothing to stop MPs - other than ministers - doing extra work on top of the job they were elected to do.
The rules do not prohibit them earning money - in addition to their £81,932 salary - or gaining greater experience of the world beyond Westminster.
So, MPs can continue to work in professions like the law or medicine. Or they can work as consultants for companies, offering advice on strategy.
But they must not lobby - try to alter government policy - for firms, individuals or organisations who pay them, or use Commons facilities to do work on behalf of employers or clients.
MPs have to register their outside earnings and if they take part in a debate or other parliamentary activities in which their employer/client is involved, they have to declare an interest.
Any breaches of Parliament's code of conduct can result in punishment, including a suspension from the Commons.
