Tory MP accuses PM's father Stanley Johnson of inappropriate touching
Conservative MP Caroline Nokes has accused the prime minister's father, Stanley Johnson, of touching her inappropriately at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.
She told Sky News that Mr Johnson had smacked her "on the backside about as hard as he could" at the event in Blackpool.
Mr Johnson told Sky he had "no recollection" of Ms Nokes.
The BBC has approached him for a comment.
Ms Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North since 2010, was the Conservative candidate for the seat at the time of the alleged incident.
She told Sky News: "I can remember a really prominent man (Mr Johnson) - at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon - smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'."
When approached about his alleged behaviour, Mr Johnson said: "I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all - but there you go. And no reply... Hey ho, good luck and thanks."
Ms Nokes has served as a minister for home affairs, work and pensions and in the Cabinet Office.
Mr Johnson, a former Member of the European Parliament, has never been elected as an MP.