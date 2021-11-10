No easy exit from sleaze row mess for Boris Johnson

When the organisers of one of the UK's most important international events in years conceived of the COP26 summit - when the prime minister himself told colleagues he wanted to create the same kind of buzz as the happy 2012 Olympics summer - I'm not entirely sure they imagined Boris Johnson would end up, on a stage visible to the world's media, reassuring people that he "genuinely believes" the UK is not a corrupt country, moments after exhorting his counterparts to crack on with helping to tackle climate change.