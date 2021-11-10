UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson
- Published
The UK is not a "remotely corrupt country" despite concerns over MPs' second jobs, Boris Johnson has argued.
The PM said there was a "tough system" of scrutiny which meant politicians' behaviour was policed, and those who broke the rules should be punished.
The comments follow Tory MP Owen Paterson resigning after he was found to have lobbied on behalf of two firms.
Another MP, Sir Geoffrey Cox, is being investigated for apparently doing paid outside work in his Commons office.
This, as well as paid lobbying - attempting to influence government policy in return for money - is banned under MPs' rules.
Speaking at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Johnson said: "I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country and I genuinely think that our institutions are not corrupt.
"We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and scrutiny, not least by the media.
"I think what you have got is cases where, sadly, MPs have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is them facing appropriate sanctions."
Sir Geoffrey, a former attorney general, denies any wrongdoing.
Asked about what needs to change to improve MPs' behaviour and accountability, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "It's up members to ensure that if they want to return to the House they do the right thing by the people they represent."