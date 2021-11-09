December date for Owen Paterson replacement by-election
- Published
The by-election caused by the resignation of Tory MP Owen Paterson will take place on 16 December.
The contest for the North Shropshire seat follows findings that Mr Paterson, a former cabinet minister, broke Parliamentary rules on lobbying.
He had held the constituency, which has long been a Conservative stronghold, since 1997.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party are among those who will put up candidates in the by-election.
Labour came second in North Shropshire at the last election, in 2019, with the Liberal Democrats third. Mr Paterson took 62.7% of the vote.