Owen Paterson: MPs to debate standards reform following row
- Published
MPs will hold an emergency debate on Parliamentary standards later, as the government continues to come under fire over allegations of "sleaze".
Ministers have been criticised for trying to change the standards body after it found Tory MP Owen Paterson guilty of breaking lobbying rules.
They later did a U-turn after an outcry from opposition parties.
The Liberal Democrat-led debate will look again at how the system needs to be reformed.
The party is proposing an independent inquiry and calling and for stricter punishments for MPs who break the rules.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the prime minister to use the Commons debate to apologise to the country for his handling of the events.
Mr Paterson was found to have broken the Parliamentary rules by lobbying on behalf of two companies, with the Committee on Standards recommending he serve a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons.
Last Wednesday, ministers backed plans to change the system that found Mr Paterson guilty, and create a Tory-majority committee to look again at the case while also overhauling that system.
MPs voted in favour of the plan, which also put Mr Paterson's suspension on hold.
However, following an outcry among opposition parties and some Conservatives, the government announced a U-turn the next day - after which Mr Paterson resigned.
'Vested interest'
Monday's debate will last for up to three hours.
Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: "We need to make sure those with a vested interest in tearing up Parliament's anti-sleaze rules don't have the power to do so.
"Time and again government ministers have refused to properly investigate allegations of sleaze, failed to declare relevant meetings and donations, and tried to rig the system to cover their own backs."
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of "corrupt and contemptible" behaviour in trying to "protect" Mr Paterson.
In a later statement, Sir Keir said the prime minister "needs to attend this debate, answer for his mistakes, apologise to the country and take action to undo the damage he has done".
He said Mr Johnson should confirm he will not nominate Mr Paterson or any other MPs who have been handed suspensions for a peerage.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government had "made a mistake" in trying to get Mr Paterson's breach of lobbying rules re-examined by a new committee, but added: "What we have seen is a Westminster storm in a teacup".
The vote had not been intended to protect Mr Paterson but to ensure MPs got a right of appeal when judgements were made against them, he said.
Mr Paterson, who denies breaking the rules, said in his resignation statement that he now wanted a life "outside the cruel world of politics".
His departure will trigger a by-election in the North Shropshire seat he has held since 1997.
What did Owen Paterson do?
Owen Paterson has been a paid consultant for clinical diagnostics company Randox since 2015 and to meat distributor Lynn's Country Foods since 2016, earning a total of £100,000 a year on top of his MP's salary.
MPs are allowed to have these jobs, but are not allowed to be paid advocates - using their influence in Whitehall for the company's gain.
The committee concluded that Mr Paterson had breached this rule on paid advocacy by:
- Making three approaches to the Food Standards Agency relating to Randox and the testing of antibiotics in milk
- Making seven approaches to the Food Standards Agency relating to Lynn's Country Foods
- Making four approaches to ministers at the Department for International Development relating to Randox and blood testing technology.
Mr Paterson was also found to have broken conduct rules by:
- Failing to declare his interest as a paid consultant to Lynn's Country Foods in four emails to officials at the Food Standards Agency
- Using his parliamentary office on 16 occasions for business meetings with his clients
- And in sending two letters relating to his business interests, on House of Commons headed notepaper.
