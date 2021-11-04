Tory MP Owen Paterson resigns amid standards row
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Owen Paterson has resigned as an MP after a row over his conduct led to a government u-turn.
The Conservative was found to have broken lobbying rules and was facing suspension - until Tory MPs blocked it by calling for an overhaul of the MPs' standards watchdog instead.
They initially had the backing of No 10, but Downing Street reversed its decision after a furious backlash.
Mr Paterson said he now wanted a life "outside the cruel world of politics".
In a statement, the 65-year-old, who has represented North Shropshire since 1997, said the past two years had been "an indescribable nightmare for my family and me".
He said his integrity had been "repeatedly and publicly questioned", and that he was "totally innocent" of breaking lobbying rules.
The Commons Standards Committee concluded last week that Mr Paterson had misused his position as an MP to benefit two firms he worked for, after a damning report on his behaviour by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.
They recommended he be suspended from the Commons for 30 sitting days - a sanction that could also lead to a recall petition in his constituency, and the possibility of him facing a by-election.
Such recommendations - which have to be signed off by MPs - are usually accepted without much discussion.
But on Wednesday, the government ordered its members to vote for an amendment to halt Mr Paterson's case and to rejig the standards system.
Opposition parties accused the Conservatives of corruption and sleaze, saying they were just looking out for their own MP, and Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats refused to take part in any new process.
On Thursday morning, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg announced a u-turn, saying no new process would go ahead without cross-party support and any changes would not be made retrospectively in Mr Paterson's case.