Owen Paterson: Government u-turn over MPs' conduct plan
- Published
The government has u-turned on its plans to overhaul the policing of MPs' conduct after a furious backlash.
On Wednesday, No 10 backed a shake-up of the standards watchdog and blocked the suspension of one of its own former ministers, Owen Paterson.
It sparked an angry reaction from Labour and some Tory MPs, who feared it would look like corruption to voters.
MPs are now likely to vote again on whether Mr Paterson should be excluded from Parliament for 30 days.
Opposition parties refused to cooperate with the government's plans to change the disciplinary process prompting a hasty rethink from Downing Street.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the changes would not now go ahead without cross-party support.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM had already been "leading his troops through the sewer", claiming what had happened in the past 24 hours had been "corrupt".
Announcing the u-turn, Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons there was a "strong feeling" that any overhaul of the standards process should not just be based on Mr Paterson's case, and Wednesday's Commons vote had "conflated" the two issues.
"This link needs to be broken" he added, saying the government would come back to MPs with more detailed proposals after it had held discussions with the other parties.
Another vote will also take place on whether Mr Paterson should be suspended, with the Commons leader suggesting any future changes to the disciplinary process would not apply retrospectively.
Labour's shadow leader of the House, Thangam Debbonaire said she was "astonished" by the statement, as her opposite number had openly backed the manoeuvre by Tory MPs and the government on Wednesday.
She said her party would "look with interest" at any new proposal, but would continue to back the existing standards committee and would not participate "in a parallel process".
The Liberal Democrats called for an emergency debate in the Commons on the issue, which was granted, and it will take place on Monday.
The Commons Standards Committee concluded last week that Tory MP Mr Paterson misused his position as an MP to benefit two firms he worked for, after a damning report on his behaviour by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.
They recommended he be suspended from the Commons for 30 sitting days - a sanction that could also lead to a recall petition in his constituency, and the possibility of him facing a by-election.
Such recommendations - which have to be signed off by MPs - are usually accepted without much discussion.
But on Wednesday, the government ordered its members to vote for an amendment to halt Mr Paterson's case and to rejig the standards system.
Labour, the SNP and Lib Dems voted against the plans, along with 13 Conservative MPs, while dozens of Tories abstained.
But it was carried by 18 votes to cries of "shame" from the opposition benches.
Reacting to Thursday's U-turn, Sir Keir Starmer said: "What has happened in that last 24 hours is corrupt. There is no other word for it.
"In order to protect on of their own the government voted to pull the entire independent process down.
"It is no wonder they are waking up this morning asking themselves what on earth they'd done."
Sir Keir added: "This PM is leading his troops through the sewer.
"There was a clear finding after due process about Owen Patterson engaging with paid lobbying - that has been outlawed in Parliament for many years.
"To rip the whole system up to protect him is corrupt. There is no point shilly-shallying around and pretending it is something else.
"This goes to the very very top."
What did Owen Paterson do?
Mr Paterson has been a paid consultant for clinical diagnostics company Randox since 2015 and to meat distributer Lynn's Country Foods since 2016.
MPs are allowed to have these jobs, but are not allowed to be paid advocates - using their influence in Whitehall for the company's gain.
The committee concluded that Mr Paterson had breached this rule on paid advocacy by:
- Making three approaches to the Food Standards Agency relating to Randox and the testing of antibiotics in milk
- Making seven approaches to the Food Standards Agency relating to Lynn's Country Foods
- Making four approaches to Ministers at the Department for International Development relating to Randox and blood testing technology
Mr Paterson was also found to have broken conduct rules by:
- Failing to declare his interest as a paid consultant to Lynn's Country Foods in four emails to officials at the Food Standards Agency
- Using his parliamentary office on 26 occasions for business meetings with his clients
- And in sending two letters relating to his business interests, on House of Commons headed notepaper
Speaking after the u-turn was announced, the chair of the standards committee, Labour's Chris Bryant, said the Commons had been thrown into a "quagmire" after Wednesday's controversy.
The SNP's Pete Wishart also said the incident had left MPs with "absolutely no trust from any of the members of the public at all".
And Tory MP Mark Harper - who voted against the government - called it "one of the most unedifying episodes I have seen in my 16 years as a member of Parliament", adding: "My colleagues should not have been instructed, from the very top, to vote for this. This must not happen again."
But Tory MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone called for language to be "a little more temperate" after revealing his constituency office had been vandalised because he backed the government on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a junior minister who lost her job after breaking with the government ranks to abstain on the vote, Angela Richardson, was reappointed to her post in the Department for Levelling Up.
From the start, the government argued Wednesday's vote wasn't about one single case of an MP who'd broken the rules.
Ministers said it was a chance to reform the system and be fairer to those charged with doing wrong.
That didn't stop Labour and others accusing the Tories of trying to get one of their own off the hook.
And it probably didn't help Downing Street's case when Owen Paterson immediately gave interviews thanking them for giving him a chance to clear his name.
Add deep unease among some Conservatives about what the government was doing and a lack of support for a new "cross-party" committee, and you had a stalemate.
Ministers decided it was time to cut their losses and, in reality, had little choice but to pull the plug on their plans.
The big questions of how the rules governing MPs are enforced and who sits in judgment on those accused of breaking them are not ones that parliament wants to rush to answer.