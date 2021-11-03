Owen Paterson: Tory MP's suspension put on hold
- Published
Conservative Owen Paterson’s Commons' suspension has been put on hold as MPs vote to review the way their behaviour is policed.
The ex-minister faced a 30 day suspension after a committee found he had misused his position to benefit two companies he worked for.
But allies of the MP said the system was unfair and proposed changing the investigation process.
Their amendment was supported 250 votes to 232.
The government ordered its own MPs to vote for the move, but most opposition parties including Labour and the SNP opposed it, accusing the Tories of rewriting the rules to suit their own ends.
The announcement of the result was met with cries of "shame" from some MPs.
Last month, the Commons Standards Committee recommended Mr Paterson should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days following an investigation by Parliament's standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone.
The report said the former cabinet minister had breached Commons lobbying rules in making approaches to the Food Standards Agency and Department for International Development ministers about Randox and Lynn's Country Foods, which employed him as a paid consultant.
Ahead of the vote, the committee's Labour chairman Chris Bryant told MPs Mr Paterson had lobbied ministers "time and again, in a way that conferred a direct benefit on his paying clients".
"That is expressly forbidden. It is a corrupt practice," he added.
He said Mr Paterson was given "every opportunity" to put his case across - and his case was heard "respectfully and fairly".
The committee found that the North Shropshire MP had used his parliamentary office on 16 occasions for meetings relating to his outside business interests and sent two letters relating to business interests on House of Commons headed notepaper.
It described the MP's actions as "an egregious case of paid advocacy".
adding that "no previous case of paid advocacy has seen so many breaches or such a clear pattern of behaviour in failing to separate private and public interest."
However Mr Paterson, a former Northern Ireland minister, denied any wrongdoing, and argued his approaches were within the rules because he was seeking to alert ministers to defects in safety regulations.
He said the investigation was "a major contributory factor" in the death of his wife, Rose, who took her own life last year.
He claimed he was pronounced guilty "without being spoken to" and that "no proper investigation was undertaken".
On Wednesday, MPs debated whether the recommended 30 day suspension for Mr Paterson should be enforced, with allies of Mr Paterson proposing a new committee to look at how investigations are carried out.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the proposed shake-up of the rules and ordered his MPs to vote for MP Andrea Leadsom's motion, ensuring it was carried.