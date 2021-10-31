UK and France seek solution to Brexit fishing row
- Published
The UK and France have agreed to work together in the "next hours and days" to end the ongoing fishing row.
Tensions have risen in the past week over a lack of post-Brexit permits being issued to French fishing boats by the UK.
It led to threats from France that it could block its ports to British vessels in retaliation.
But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to work on finding a solution.
The pair held an informal meeting in Rome where leaders of the world's richest economies, the G20, are holding talks.
According to French officials, Mr Johnson and Mr Macron said they would "work to find a solution to the problem".
A statement from the Elysee Palace said the two leaders "agreed to continue talks in the next hours and days regarding fishing licences".
But it also said Mr Macron wanted to "continue the dialogue on the basis of exactingness, seriousness and respect", adding: "The French president told his counterpart about the need to respect commitments taken jointly by the UK and the EU in the Brexit agreement."
- DON'T FORGET!: Why do we turn the clocks back?
- WHY ARE WE SO OBSESSED WITH IT?: The dark days of the European Witch Craze