Rob Roberts: Disgraced MP back in Conservative Party on Monday
By Ione Wells
Political correspondent
- Published
An MP who sexually harassed a member of his staff will have his Conservative Party membership reinstated on Monday.
Rob Roberts, the MP for Delyn, began a 12-week suspension from the party on 9 August, and was also suspended from Parliament for six weeks in May.
But come Monday, he will become a member of the party again.
However, the Tory whip - which would make him a Conservative MP in the Commons - will remained suspended, so he will continue as an independent MP.
When his 12-weeks party suspension was announced, his former employee told the BBC it was "disconcerting" that someone who caused "so much concern amongst younger members of the party should be allowed to continue their membership".
Earlier this year, an independent panel found Mr Roberts sexually harassed a member of his staff.
The former employee told the BBC the MP had repeatedly propositioned him and asked him to be "less alluring".
Mr Roberts said he apologised for a "completely improper" breach of trust "in the MP-staff relationship".
But because of a legal loophole, he did not face a recall petition - which can lead to a by-election - as he was suspended by an independent panel rather than a parliamentary committee.
After Mr Roberts's case drew attention to this gap in the rules, MPs voted to change them so members suspended for bullying or sexual harassment can now face a recall petition.
But the House rejected a proposal by the Labour Party to make these rule changes retrospective so they could apply to Mr Roberts.