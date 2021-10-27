Sunak not calling time on hefty spending
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor

A big budget and a significant statement of intent.
Rishi Sunak portrays himself as a light touch Tory - who doesn't like heavy taxes, who doesn't like big government.
But he's not using the fading of the pandemic emergency to call time on hefty spending.
Nor is the chancellor seizing a moment to argue for a leaner state.
Instead, his plans increase spending everywhere, in a Budget that on first examination has something for everyone.
Mr Sunak even chose to emphasise how he's restoring spending in some areas to levels not seen since Labour was in charge; less keen to remind you that they were cut back by successive administrations made up of his Tory colleagues.
Despite dangling the promise of tax cuts by 2024, the Budget seems to confirm the political conclusions of Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson - vows to shrink the state are not going to win them the next election.
But with the threat of inflation, higher taxes and puny, if better growth, the seeming largesse may not be toasted by the public in the months to come, even if they could so with cheaper cider or prosecco.