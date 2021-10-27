Budget 2021: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer misses debate after positive Covid test
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had to miss the Budget and Prime Minister's Questions after testing positive for coronavirus.
As leader of the opposition, he had been due respond to the chancellor's statement on government spending plans.
Instead the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is taking his place at the despatch box in the House of Commons.
Earlier, Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow environment secretary, replaced Sir Keir at Prime Minister's Questions.
Mr Miliband has previously represented Labour at PMQs having led the party between 2010 and 2015.
Rising to put questions to Boris Johnson, he said it was "just like old times" adding that he wanted to reassure both sides of the House it was for "one time only".
This is the fifth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the start of the pandemic, most recently in July when one of his children tested positive.