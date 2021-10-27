Autumn Budget 2021: Key points at-a-glance
- Published
Related Topics
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is unveiling the contents of his Budget in the House of Commons.
He is setting out the government's tax and spending plans for the year ahead.
Here is a summary of the main points so far.
State of the economy and public finances
- Inflation in September was 3.1% and is likely to rise further - to average 4% over next year, according to estimates
- UK economy forecast to return to pre-Covid levels by 2022
- Annual growth set to rebound by 6.5% this year, followed by 6% in 2022
- Unemployment expected to peak at 5.2% next year, lower than 11.9% previously predicted
- Wages have grown in real terms by 3.4% since February 2020
- Borrowing as a percentage of GDP is forecast to fall from 7.9% this year to 3.3% next year
- Borrowing as a percentage of GDP will then fall in the following four years to 1.5%
- The government is scheduled to reinstate its commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid by 2024-25
Children and education
- Schools to get an extra £4.7bn by 2024-25
- There will be nearly £2bn of new funding to help schools and colleges to recover from the pandemic
- Schools funding to return to 2010 levels in real terms - an equivalent per pupil cash increase of more than £1,500
- £300m will be spent on a "Start for Life" parenting programmes, with an additional £170m by 2024-25 promised for childcare
- A UK-wide numeracy programme will be set-up to help improve basic maths skills among adults
Air travel
- Flights between airports in the UK nations will be subject to a new lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023
- Financial support for English airports to be extended for a further six months
- A new ultra long haul band in Air Passenger Duty for flights of over 5,500 miles will be introduced from April 2023
Alcohol
- A planned rise in the duty on spirits, wine, cider and beer will be cancelled
- Simplification of alcohol duties in more than over 140 years will see the number of rates drop from 15 to six
- Stronger red wines, fortified wines, and high-strength ciders will see a small increase in their rates
- The rates on many lower alcohol drinks including rose wine, fruit ciders, liqueurs, lower strength beers and wines will fall
- All sparkling wines will now pay the same duty as still wines of equivalent strength
- A new, lower rate of duty on draught beer and cider will cut the rates by 5%