No VAT cut to household energy bills in the Budget
VAT on household energy bills with not be cut in the Chancellor's Budget on Wednesday, despite calls to help families struggling with soaring prices.
Labour has been calling for the rate to be slashed from 5% to zero for the next six months to help households get through a "tough winter".
But Treasury sources have told the BBC such a move would be poorly targeted.
They say lower income households can be better helped through other schemes.