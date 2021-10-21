MPs face problems getting funding for security
By Iain Watson
Political correspondent, BBC News
- Published
A number of MPs have told the BBC they have had difficulty in obtaining funding to enhance their security.
IPSA - the body responsible for paying MPs' expenses - said it would meet the cost of extra measures arising from the Home Office review of MPs' security, after the killing of Sir David Amess.
It added that it already funds enhancements recommended by the police.
The MPs concerned don't want to be identified, in case it highlights any gaps in their security.
One MP told the BBC that he had received written advice from a local police superintendent that he should fit shatterproof glass in the windows of his constituency office - but IPSA had not provided the funding.
Another claimed she had a travel budget withdrawn without consultation when she left her role on her party's front bench.
She said the budget had been in place because of abuse and threats received when travelling on public transport.
A third MP told colleagues that funding for security enhancements had not been provided as she had not received a high enough level of abusive correspondence to warrant it.
IPSA's expenses scheme automatically funds security measures recommended by the National Police Chiefs Council.
Beyond that, further measures are decided "on a case-by-case basis" for MPs who have "additional security requirements".
An IPSA spokeswoman said she could not comment on individual cases, but that more than £3m was spent on security measures last year - and the budget remains uncapped.