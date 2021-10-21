Tory MPs can make own choice on face masks, says minister
- Published
Conservative MPs should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask in the Commons chamber, a health minister has said.
Edward Argar said his colleagues should form an "informed view" on whether government guidance to wear one in enclosed places applies.
It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people in England to cover their faces in "really crowded" areas.
Tory MPs have largely ditched masks during debates in recent months.
Many more MPs from opposition parties have been wearing masks in the Commons chamber since full in-person sittings resumed over the summer.
The government is still encouraging people in England to wear face coverings in "crowded and enclosed spaces", although it is no longer mandatory.
On Wednesday, Mr Javid said mask-wearing was among a range of measures that could help lower Covid transmission over the winter.
Speaking at a Covid press conference in Downing Street, he warned restrictions were "more likely" to return if people "don't wear masks when they really should".
He said this included "really crowded" places "with lots of people that they don't normally hang out with".
'Utter hypocrisy'
His statement came just hours after MPs packed into the Commons chamber for Prime Minister's Questions.
Nearly all Conservative MPs, including government ministers, did not wear a face covering during the debate.
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said: "It is utter hypocrisy that the public are rightfully being advised to wear masks while Conservative MPs refuse to do so.
"Conservative MPs and ministers have a duty to lead by example and take precautions to protect themselves, their colleagues and staff."
Asked on BBC Breakfast whether Tory MPs should cover their faces during debates, Mr Argar replied: "There's clearly a leadership role for members of Parliament on all sides.
"We always need to think about our actions, or words, and the implications they have.
"But I think it's for those individual members of Parliament to read the guidance, consider it, bear in mind what Sajid [Javid] has said, and reach their own views".
He added: "There will be times when I've done it, there will be times when I didn't, and I sat down [and] didn't put it back on."
Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Labour's shadow Commons leader Thangham Debbonaire called on Tory MPs to wear masks to set the "best example to the public".
But in reply, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said many Labour MPs had been pictured maskless at the the party's recent annual conference in Brighton.
And he jibed they were more likely to cover up "when there are television cameras around".
The wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory under Covid laws in England, after rules were eased on 19 July.
But the government says it "expects and recommends" people to do so in "crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don't normally meet".
Unions representing parliamentary staff say their members have been told to wear masks in the chamber, and have called for Tory MPs to do the same.
The Prospect union has previously accused maskless MPs of "recklessly undermining" public health messaging, and urged mask-wearing to be more rigorously enforced.
GMB and Unite have called on Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who enforces the parliamentary dress code, to refuse entry to maskless MPs.
Sir Lindsay has encouraged MPs to continue to wear masks during debates, but said there is "no meaningful way" for him to enforce this as he does not have the right to stop elected MPs entering the Commons.