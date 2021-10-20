Arrest after mock gallows erected outside Houses of Parliament
- Published
A protester is believed to have been arrested after mock gallows were erected outside Parliament.
The action was part of a small anti-vaccine protest held in Parliament Square on Wednesday.
It was raised in the Commons by Tory MP Michael Fabricant, who called the incident "crass and unthinking" following the death of Sir David Amess.
Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton told MPs someone had been arrested and the structure had been taken down.
Labour's Hilary Benn also called the protest "scandalous", adding: "We should be able to carry out our job without being threatened by people out in Parliament Square."
Police were seen dismantling the gallows shortly after 16:00 BST and a man was seen being put into a police van and taken away from the scene.
Mr Fabricant told the Commons that Piers Corbyn - an anti-lockdown protester and the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - was part of the group protesting.
Dame Rosie did not say who had been arrested, but that it was carried out under the Public Order Act.
The BBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for more information.