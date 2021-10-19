UKIP: Ex-Conservative minister Neil Hamilton elected party leader
Former Conservative minister Neil Hamilton has been elected leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP).
He has been interim leader since September 2020, replacing Freddy Vachha who was suspended from the party.
Mr Hamilton represented UKIP in the Welsh Parliament for five years before losing his seat in the 2021 elections.
Before joining the party in 2011, he was a Conservative MP for Tatton and minister in the John Major government from 1992-94.
However, he lost his seat in 1997 following accusations he accepted money in exchange for asking questions in Parliament.
Mr Hamilton - who beat John Poynton securing 78% of the vote - said he was "absolutely delighted to be elected leader of UKIP, the only British political party willing to say the politically unsayable".
He added that UKIP was the only party supporting "net zero migration" and calling for a referendum on immigration.
"If you are sick and tired of being told you are responsible for global warming or you need to apologise for the actions of the country hundreds of years ago and the erasure of our country's heritage and history, all whilst living in fear of being lambasted by the next social justice warrior for something you said, then UKIP is the party for you," he said.
Mr Hamilton takes over at a difficult time for the UKIP. The pro-Brexit party was successful in its long-running campaign for the UK to leave the EU, but has since struggled in elections.
In the last general election in 2019, the party secure just 0.1% of the vote share, a drop from the 12.6% won in 2015.
In 2019, its former leader Nigel Farage split from UKIP and set up the Brexit Party - now called Reform UK - taking many of its former members and supporters with him.
Since Mr Farage stepped down as leader in 2016, the party has had seven leaders including Henry Bolton and Diane James.
Responding to the election results, the party's current chairman Ben Walker said: "UKIP has now become the party Farage always wanted it to be.
"A digital administration, which can exist from just membership - the only real difference is that it's dumped the egos and encouraged talent instead of suppressing it."