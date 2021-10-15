Boris Johnson's cabinet to meet in England's West Country
Boris Johnson's cabinet will meet in England's West Country later, with the forthcoming COP26 climate conference expected to be high on the agenda.
Senior ministers are also likely to discuss rising inflation and the UK's supply chain crisis.
Mr Johnson, who reshuffled his cabinet last month, is keen to hold more of its meetings outside of London.
Regional cabinet gatherings were introduced by the then Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2008.
They continued under successors David Cameron and Theresa May, while Mr Johnson held one at the National Glass Centre, at the University of Sunderland, in January last year, before the Covid crisis in the UK.
COP26 takes place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, with leaders from around the world meeting to discuss how to minimise global temperature rises caused by human activity.
Mr Johnson said month that it would be "tough" to get other countries to sign up to spending targets aimed at cutting emissions.
COP26 is the second major international summit held in the UK this year, with Cornwall playing host to a meeting of the leaders of G7 major economies in the summer.
The West Country cabinet meeting also comes amid warnings from retailers over a potential shortage of goods ahead of Christmas due to a logjam at UK ports and shortage of lorry drivers.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the government is doing "absolutely everything we can" to fix supply chain issues.