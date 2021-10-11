Ex-Labour staff deny leaking anti-Semitism report
By Iain Watson
Political correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Five former Labour staff members have denied leaking a controversial report, which criticised how internal opponents of Jeremy Corbyn had handled anti-Semitism complaints.
The Information Commissioner's Office and Labour are investigating the leak.
But a court ruled those suspected of being responsible could not be named as there was not definitive evidence.
The five names have now been disclosed in a document drawn up by Labour party lawyers, according to Labour List.
They include Mr Corbyn's former chief of staff, Karie Murphy, and his communications director, Seumas Milne.
The initial document, which was leaked in April 2020, claimed the "intensity" of opposition within the party's headquarters to Mr Corbyn interfered with the complaints procedure, hindering Labour from tackling reports of anti-Semitism in its ranks.
It also claimed internal opponents of the former leader attempted to undermine his 2017 election campaign.
The report contained WhatsApp messages sent between Labour staff who were critical of Mr Corbyn and included messages with derogatory remarks about his supporters.
But campaign groups said the report was leaked as an attempt to "smear whistle-blowers" who had spoken out about the handling of anti-Semitism allegations in the party.
Court action
Some of the former staff whose messages were leaked have taken legal action against the party, citing a breach of their personal data.
And a former senior official at Labour headquarters, Emilie Oldknow - who was criticised in the leaked report - went to court earlier this year to try to compel the party to disclose who it believed had been responsible for the leak.
The court action failed, in part because the party said it did not have definitive evidence.
The judge said at the time there was a "real risk" if Labour were ordered to name those it suspected, then individuals who were innocent of wrongdoing could be identified.
Ms Oldknow appealed the court's decision, though the appeal is yet to be heard.
'Strenuous' denial
The Labour List website reported on Monday that the five have now been named in a document drawn up by Labour party lawyers, with the party planning to disclose the names.
The other three former staff members from Mr Corbyn's tenure named in the article were Georgie Robertson, from the communications team, Harry Hayball, from Labour's governance and legal unit, and Laura Murray, who oversaw complaints.
The lawyers representing the five former officials, Carter Ruck, said the five "strenuously deny, and have consistently denied, any complicity in the leak whatsoever", adding: "As such, the individuals will vigorously defend themselves.
"The party apparently admits its case against the individuals is purely circumstantial and inferential."
And the lawyers accused Labour of trying to deflect "its own liability" for the leak on to their clients.
A Labour spokeswoman said the party would not be commenting on ongoing proceedings.