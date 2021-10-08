Former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire dies, aged 53
Former Northern Ireland Secretary and Home Office minister James Brokenshire, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, has died aged 53.
The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP took leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after reporting a recurrence of a tumour on his right lung.
His family called him "a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband" and a "faithful friend".
Mr Brokenshire had been in hospital since his condition worsened on Sunday.
He was first elected to Parliament in 2005 as MP for the former constituency of Hornchurch.
Chair of the Old Bexley and Sidcup Conservative Association, Evelyn Morrison, who worked with Mr Brokenshire, for 12 years, said: "I'm very devastated. A wonderful, wonderful MP. Lots of integrity. He worked so closely with us."
After his diagnosis, Mr Brokenshire, a former lawyer, worked to promote greater awareness of lung cancer.
Mr Brokenshire was a Home Office minister from February last year until this July.
Previously, he was housing secretary from April 2018 to July 2019 and Northern Ireland Secretary from July 2016 to January 2018.