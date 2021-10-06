Boris Johnson: It is our mission as Tories to promote opportunity
Promoting opportunity across the UK is "our mission as Conservatives," Boris Johnson has told his party conference.
In his leader's speech, the PM said fixing the "broken housing market" and boosting infrastructure would help "level up" the economy.
And he vowed to deliver a "long overdue" change in approach by controlling immigration to boost wages.
The 45-minute conference address was his first directly to Tory members since the Covid pandemic.
In an upbeat speech peppered with jokes, he said reducing regional inequality was the "greatest project that any government can embark on".
Reducing "aching gaps" in opportunity between regions, he insisted, would "take the pressure off" south-eastern England as well as boosting places that felt left behind.
This week's conference in Manchester has taken place amid concerns over rising inflation, supply chain problems, and petrol and worker shortages.
But Mr Johnson insisted that the "present stresses and strains" were the result of an economic rebound in the wake of Covid shutdowns.
He added that a "new direction" on immigration would deliver on the Brexit referendum and represent the "change that people voted for".
And he promised to end the "scandal" of declining home ownership among young people by building more homes around the country.
What have we learned about how Boris Johnson wants to govern - and stay in power?
He's relentlessly optimistic. The prime minister wants a new economic model with better pay and conditions. He wants to persuade voters his is the party to distribute wealth and opportunity more evenly across the UK. He wants people to feel good about the future.
He rattled through his vision at breakneck speed.
Levelling up is a slogan ministers have repeated throughout this conference - and will continue to in the coming months in the run up to, eventually, an election.
We only got a little bit of meat on the bones today with the announcement of money to get the best teachers in schools in disadvantaged areas. This was a speech thin on policy, big on rhetorical flourishes.
The prime minister also wants people to feel proud to be British. He spoke about "spirit" - the things he thinks the public like about the United Kingdom. Many Conservatives love Mr Johnson because he makes them feel good - it's a strategy that is key to understanding his success as a politician.
Will it be enough? Despite the overwhelming positivity in Manchester, there are some difficult months ahead for many people.
But the hope in this hall this afternoon was that Boris Johnson's unflinchingly upbeat vision of a post-Brexit, post-pandemic Britain is as popular with voters as it is with Tory activists.