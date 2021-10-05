Boris Johnson denies UK in crisis over shortages
Boris Johnson has denied the UK is in crisis as labour shortages and supply issues continue to affect the country.
The PM said the economy was facing the "stresses and strains that you'd expect from a giant waking up" after Covid.
But he insisted it was a "turning point" for the UK to move away from relying on low paid and low skilled workers from abroad.
Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the "world leading" logistics industry would fix the issues.