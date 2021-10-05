Boris Johnson denies UK in crisis over shortages
Boris Johnson has denied the UK is in crisis as labour shortages and supply issues continue to affect the country.
The PM said the economy was facing the "stresses and strains that you'd expect from a giant waking up" after Covid.
But he insisted it was a "turning point" for the UK to move away from relying on low paid and low skilled workers from abroad.
Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the "world leading" logistics industry would fix the issues.
Petrol stations across the UK faced long queues last week after a shortage of HGV drivers disrupted fuel deliveries - with the Army being sent out from Monday to help.
It came as a number of industries warned of staff shortages, including for poultry and pig farmers, who blamed a mixture of the pandemic and Brexit for not having enough workers.
The government announced temporary visas for some sectors, including 5,000 for delivery drivers.
But the prime minister revealed to BBC Breakfast only 127 applications had been made for those visas so far.