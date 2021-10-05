Boris Johnson does not support making misogyny a hate crime
- Published
Boris Johnson does not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime, telling the BBC there is "abundant statute" to tackle violence against women.
The PM said by "widening the scope of what you ask the police to do, you will just increase the problem".
Instead, he called for forces to "focus on the very real crimes" and "the very real feeling of injustice and betrayal that many people feel".
Police forces have faced questions ever since the murder of Sarah Everard.
Ms Everard, 33, was kidnapped by Wayne Couzens, a serving Met Police officer, while walking to her south London home in March.
He faked an arrest, kidnapped, raped and killed her, sparking a debate about women's safety as well as trust in the police and criminal justice system.
The full details of the case emerged when Couzens was sentenced to life in prison last week.
Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who has rejected calls to resign, said an independent review would be carried out into the force's standards and culture.