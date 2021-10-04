Priti Patel outlines measures to stop disruptive activists from travelling
Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce new powers for courts to prevent people attending protests, in a speech to Conservative conference.
A Tory source said the measures would cover people with a "history of disruption", or where intelligence suggested they were might commit crime.
Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab will promise to increase the electronic tagging of offenders.
And he will pledge to do more to tackle violence against women and girls.
Mr Raab will promise £183m to double the number of offenders in England and Wales on electronic tags by 2025, in a bid to cut reoffending rates.
And he will also pledge £90m to pay for more hours of community payback by offenders.
Ms Patel's announcement comes after a string of attempts by climate activists to block roads including the M1 and M25.
The protesters are part of the Insulate Britain campaign who want the government to insulate all homes across the UK by 2030 to help cut carbon emissions.
Their campaign has been going on for over three weeks and has led to more than 300 arrests.
A Conservative party source said the new Criminal Disruption Prevention Orders - to be unveiled by Ms Patel - would "give the courts the power to prevent an individual with a history of disruption or where there is intelligence suggesting they are likely to commit a criminal offence from attending particular protests".
As part of these stricter rules, police are expected to be given wider stop and search powers allowing officers to inspect activists for "lock on" equipment used to prevent them from being moved.
The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the COP 26 summit - when world leaders and large groups of protesters - are expected to descend on Glasgow.
Over the weekend, Ms Patel has announced plans for longer sentences for people blocking motorways, but protests have continued.
And, in an open letter to Ms Patel, Insulate Britain said: "You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere."
One activist told BBC News: "We have tried lobbying, we have tried targeting political leaders, government departments, people have been doing this for two, three, four, five decades, without any success at all.
"We know through history that disruptive direct actions work. The government are forcing our hand because they are not taking the biggest threat to humanity seriously."
Elsewhere in the conference, Mr Raab will use his first speech as justice secretary to announce more money to increase the number of criminals fitted with tags.
Judges can order offenders to wear tags as part of bail conditions and the extra funding could see 10,000 thieves, burglars and robbers and 3,500 domestic abusers having their whereabouts monitored through GPS tags.
A further 12,000 prison leavers could be fitted with sobriety tags which would monitor their sweat for alcohol consumption.
The Conservatives say the extra money will see the number of people wearing tags rise from around 13,500 to 25,000 by 2025.
Mr Raab is expected to tell conference delegates that: "This major increase in high-tech GPS tagging will see us leading the world in using technology to fight crime and keep victims safe.
"From tackling alcohol-fuelled violence and burglary to protecting domestic abuse victims, we are developing tags to make our streets and communities safer."
Mr Raab is also likely to make reference in his speech to recent murders of women, including Sarah Everard.
He is expected to say: "Making our communities safer, so that women can walk home at night, without having to look over their shoulder - as justice secretary, that's my number one priority."