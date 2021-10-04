Rishi Sunak says Brexit is in UK's long-term interest
- Published
Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the long-term interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies.
In his first Tory conference speech as chancellor, he said leaving the EU would provide "flexibility" to shape a more modern economy.
He also said he wanted to cut taxes, but only when the public finances are on a "sustainable footing".
And he announced more funding for research into artificial intelligence.
Speaking to party members, he said he was proud to have supported Brexit, and leaving the EU would make the UK more "agile" economically.
He added that despite the challenges, it would also lead to a "culture of enterprise" and a willingness to take risks.
Speaking about his political beliefs, he said he was told his support for Brexit could end his political career "before it had even begun".
But the Leave-backing chancellor told party activists: "Well, I put my principles first, and I always will."
He also defended raising taxes to pay for the NHS and social care, insisting the hikes were more responsible than making "unfunded pledges".
"Anyone who tells you that you can borrow more today - and tomorrow will simply sort itself out - just doesn't care about the future," he added.