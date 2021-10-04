Rishi Sunak says Brexit is in UK's long-term interest
Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the long-term interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies.
In his first Tory conference speech as chancellor, he said leaving the EU would provide "flexibility" to shape a more modern economy.
He also said he wanted to cut taxes, but only when the public finances are on a "sustainable footing".
And he announced more funding for research into artificial intelligence.
Speaking to party members, he said he was proud to have supported Brexit, and leaving the EU would make the UK more "agile" economically.
He added that despite the challenges, it would also lead to a "culture of enterprise" and a willingness to take risks.
Speaking about his political beliefs, he said he was told his support for Brexit could end his political career "before it had even begun".
But the Leave-backing chancellor told party activists: "Well, I put my principles first, and I always will."
He also defended raising taxes to pay for the NHS and social care, insisting the hikes were more responsible than making "unfunded pledges".
"Anyone who tells you that you can borrow more today - and tomorrow will simply sort itself out - just doesn't care about the future," he added.
He told delegates the country should be grateful for "sound Conservative management" of the economy by his predecessors since 2010.
And whilst he acknowledged tax rises were unpopular and perceived as "un-Conservative", they were a better option than "reckless borrowing".
"Stacking up bills for future generations to pay is not just economically irresponsible, it is immoral," he added.
First draft of Sunak-ism
There was no whizz-bangery in the chancellor's speech - no cranking of the huge economic levers on tax or spending, no huge headline grabbing policy.
And, a little like Rishi Sunak himself, it was quite short.
(He made a little joke about his stature himself...)
This felt like the first draft of Sunak-ism: where the chancellor has come from, what he's all about, where he might go in the future, to an audience where many will wonder if he might one day be prime minister.
There were repeated references to his time in California, that spot so often associated with sunshine and innovation.
After the public spending splurges of the pandemic, he portrayed himself as a traditional Conservative: cautious in how taxpayers' money is spent, drawn to cut taxes when he can - even though he's put them up.
This hoodie-wearing chancellor - although he did wear a suit for his speech - made 16 references to the "future," including the line "the future is here."
Whom could he have been referring to?