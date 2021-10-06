Conservative conference: Five things we learned in Manchester
By Jennifer Scott & Brian Wheeler
BBC News
- Published
The Conservative tribe has been in Manchester this week for its first full conference since the pandemic began. Here are some key takeaways.
Levelling up is still a thing
It was the week's big idea and rallying cry, even if not everyone at conference was clear about what it actually meant.
It fell to Michael Gove, as the new secretary of state for levelling up, to try to bring a little clarity.
Levelling up means everyone should have "the chance to choose their own future… own their own home…and live their best life", he declared in his conference speech.
In his speech, Boris Johnson said it would take "the pressure off parts of the overheating South East while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to those areas that have felt left behind".
Anyone still scratching their heads will have to wait for a White Paper, due by the end of the year.
The party is tense over tax
The Conservatives consider themselves the party of low tax, so there was some uneasiness this week about the fact that the UK tax burden is set to rise to its highest level in 70 years.
House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg described the National Insurance tax hike for the NHS and social care as being "at the upper reaches of reasonableness". Liz Truss, the new foreign secretary, told the BBC: "We need to keep the tax burden low."
Mr Johnson tried to calm the horses by claiming in his conference speech that Margaret Thatcher would have approved of the tax changes, to avoid raising government borrowing. Earlier in the week he insisted in a BBC interview that he was a "zealous opponent" of tax increases, but could rule out more of them entirely.
We'll find out more when Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget at the end of this month.
Tackling violence against women is high on the agenda
The murder of Sarah Everard, and the conviction and sentencing of her killer Wayne Couzens, prompted anger and reflection at the conference.
Delegates at fringe events discussed what should be done to tackle violence against women and the issue was brought even closer to home when a woman attending one event reported being "violently assaulted" by a male attendee.
During her speech on Tuesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced an inquiry would be launched into the "systematic failures" that allowed Couzens to remain in the Metropolitan Police.
She said "independent oversight" would "ensure something like this can never happen again".
Labour has raised concerns that it will not be a statutory inquiry - which would give it the legal power to compel witnesses to give evidence, provide legal safeguards, and limit the government's control over how it operates.
Women across the country will be watching to see if this topic remains high up the agenda after conference season.
As the conference was coming to a close, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab came in for criticism for appearing to misunderstand the meaning of the word misogyny in a BBC interview.
Johnson's not the only top Tory in demand
Conferences, as Boris Johnson knows better than anyone, are the perfect platform for basking in the warm glow of adoration from the party faithful (and building up your profile for a future leadership bid).
Liz Truss and Priti Patel have long been popular figures among grassroots Tory members. Both are seen as staunch right-wingers who tell it like it is. Now they occupy two of the great offices of state - with Ms Truss newly promoted to foreign secretary and Ms Patel continuing at the Home Office.
They were treated like stars wherever they went this week, with queues round the block for entrance to one of Ms Truss's fringe meetings, and conference-goers stopping Ms Patel for selfies. The race is on....
Johnson can still tickle the Tory funny bone
The PM's unique speaking style, with its bizarre jokes and obscure classical references, may not be to everyone's taste, but it never fails to entertain Conservative members.
He gave a typically breathless, high-energy performance on Wednesday. Jokes included referring to Michael Gove, who was recently photographed boogying in Aberdeen nightclub, as "Jon Bon Govi" and riffs on his conference slogan which saw him promising, at various points, to "build back beaver" and "build back burger".
The PM's relentless optimism and boosterism, derided as bluster by his critics, also went down well in the hall. There were particular cheers for "ending cancel culture", encouraging capitalism and the success of British sports stars.
Whether, as BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg has suggested, he is in danger of misjudging the public mood, we can at least be sure of one thing - his speeches are all his own work...