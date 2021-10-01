BBC News

Green Party of England and Wales unveils new leadership team

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay have won the contest to be co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales.

The pair will replace Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley at the top of the party.

They beat a number of other candidates including the pairing of Amelia Womack, deputy leader, and Tamsin Omand, a founder of Extinction Rebellion.

The election was triggered after Jonathan Bartley announced he would be standing down as party co-leader.

Sian Berry who served as co-leader with Bartley did not seek re-election.

Carla Denyer has served as a councillor for the Bristol ward of Clifton Down since 2016 and played a role in bringing about Bristol City Council's declaration of a climate emergency in 2018.

Adrian Ramsay is a former deputy leader of the party who co-wrote the party's election strategy used in their recent council elections.

