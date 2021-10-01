Green Party of England and Wales unveils new leadership team
- Published
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay have won the contest to be co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales.
The pair said they want to make the Greens "an electoral force able to win power" at every level, including more MPs at Westminster.
They will replace Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley.
They beat a number of other candidates including the pairing of Amelia Womack, deputy leader, and Tamsin Omand, a founder of Extinction Rebellion.
Ms Womack will continue to be the party's deputy leader.
Ms Denyer has served as a councillor for the Bristol ward of Clifton Down since 2016 and played a role in bringing about Bristol City Council's declaration of a climate emergency in 2018.
Adrian Ramsay is a former deputy leader of the party who co-wrote the party's election strategy used in their recent council elections.
'Time to shine'
Ms Denyer said: "We are at a crucial moment in history and it is clear that the other major political parties have failed to bring about the change that is necessary" to benefit the climate and communities.
And Mr Ramsay said strong voices are needed to make the case for a Green agenda.
"Our country is in crisis - pumps running out of petrol, empty shelves in supermarkets and millions heading into winter fearing rising fuel bills" he said which is "all worsened by our society's addiction to fossil fuels".
He said Green policies would include installing homes with insulation and renewable energy systems, a clean and reliable public transport system and producing food in less intensive ways.
All of which would create "sustainable, secure jobs with decent rates of pay" he added and "help prevent the next crisis".
And speaking after the result was announced, Ms Denyer said both she and Mr Ramsay would "focus on getting more Greens elected" at every level, including more Green MPs.
She said: "It is time for the Greens to shine.
"We intend to lead this party to the electoral success we know is within our grasp", adding: "A better future is possible."
Mr Ramsay said that while voters trust the Greens and know they are "nice", the jobs of the new leaders will be to "demonstrate that we are a serious political force and get things done".
Vote breakdown
Ms Denyer and Mr Ramsay took 44% of the first preference votes.
And in the second round of voting, the new leaders secured 62% of preferences.
Ms Womack and Ms Omand came second with 30% of first preference votes.
The election was triggered after Jonathan Bartley announced he would be standing down as party co-leader and Sian Berry decided not to seek re-election.