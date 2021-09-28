Labour conference: I don't slag London off, insists Andy Burnham
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has denied "slagging off" London when calling for better treatment for his own region from the government.
The Labour politician has frequently demanded increased central funding for northern England, arguing that the capital gets better treatment.
But he told his party's conference: "It's not about pulling London down but saying, 'What about us?'"
Mr Burnham also called for more spending on transport in his region.
His comments came after Labour's London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, told a fringe meeting at the conference in Brighton: "One of the things we have got to do is remind our friends from the North, in our own party, why London-bashing, talking London down, is not a sensible way to have a national recovery.
"The message to those in our party who think it plays well slagging off London is you will not get a national recovery without a London recovery."
But, asked about Mr Khan's remarks, Mr Burnham said: "I in many ways praise London... It has a public transport system that's brilliant."
He added that Greater Manchester had been particularly badly affected by the pandemic, with the region spending much of the past 18 months under lockdown and other restrictions.
It and other northern city regions, including Sheffield and Liverpool, needed more investment to boost employment and education, Mr Burnham said.
"People are hurting," he added. "They need help and something to lift them."
A report published earlier this month by the Northern Health Science Alliance found that people in northern England had been 17% more likely to die with Covid than those in the rest of the country.
It said they had also spent almost six weeks longer in lockdowns, while unemployment levels were higher.
The government says its "levelling up" project, including more investment in housing, jobs and training, will improve equality across the UK.
It is expected to give more details of its programme in the next few months.