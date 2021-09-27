Ex-MP Louise Ellman rejoins Labour after anti-Semitism rule change
- Published
A former MP who quit Labour over its handling of anti-Semitism has rejoined following changes to the party's rules on discrimination.
Louise Ellman said she was "confident" leader Sir Keir Starmer was tackling the issue.
Labour's annual conference in Brighton voted on Sunday to set up an independent complaints process for claims of racism.
This followed a damning report last year on anti-Semitism within the party.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found it had not done enough to prevent the problem and "at worst, could be seen to accept it".
It also found instances of harassment. political interference in anti-Semitism complaints and the use of anti-Semitic tropes.
Ms Ellman, the former MP for Liverpool Riverside, resigned from Labour in October 2019, saying the then leader Jeremy Corbyn was "not fit" to be prime minister and that anti-Semitism had become "mainstream" within the party.
'Important step'
She stood down as an MP ahead of the general election in December that year.
On Sunday, the Labour conference held an impassioned debate on changing its rules, with almost three-quarters of delegates backing the EHRC's recommendation that it should set up an independent complaints process for claims of racism.
Announcing her decision to rejoin Labour, Ms Ellman, a former chair of the Commons transport committee, said: "I am confident that, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the party is once again led by a man of principle in whom the British people and Britain's Jews can have trust.
"Whilst there remains a great deal more to do to tackle anti-Semitism in the party, I am encouraged by the steps already taken and the progress made so far."
She added that Sir Keir had shown a "willingness to confront both the anti-Jewish racists and the toxic culture which allowed anti-Semitism to flourish".
The Labour rule changes were "an important step to ensure the party's disciplinary processes are fit for purpose", Ms Ellman said.
'Heartened'
Sir Keir said: "Louise Ellman re-joining our party is a poignant moment. Her courage and dignity in standing up against appalling abuse is testament to her Labour values.
"I am heartened to know that her faith in our party has been restored enough for her to return to her political home."
Mr Corbyn was suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party last year, following his reaction to the EHRC's report.
He said at the time that anti-Semitism was "absolutely abhorrent" and "one anti-Semite is one too many" in the party.
But he added: "The scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media."
Labour said Mr Corbyn, who currently sits as an independent MP, had been suspended "for a failure to retract" his words, but he has been allowed to speak at fringe meetings at its Brighton conference,, where he has had an enthusiastic reception from delegates.