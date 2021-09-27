Labour conference: Angela Rayner renews attack on Johnson in scum row
- Published
Angela Rayner says she would be "happy to sit down" with the PM after she faced criticism for calling him "scum".
Labour's deputy leader has stood by the comment she made during a fringe event at the party's conference.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, she repeated her accusations that Boris Johnson had made "racist, homophobic and sexist" remarks.
And she posted pictures of headlines where the PM had refused to say sorry for his own controversial comments.
Ms Rayner said: "If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I'll be very happy to apologise to him."
Asked about her latest remarks, a No 10 spokesman said: "It is a matter for her how she chooses her comments."
The row began on Saturday night when Ms Rayner was reported to have called Tory ministers "a bunch of scum" at a conference event.
On Sunday, she stood by her comments, telling the BBC: "I will apologise when Boris apologises for saying the comments he has made, I will retract that he is scum."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was "not the language I would have used" but did not call for his deputy to apologise.
Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden criticised Ms Rayner, saying politicians "need to make politics better not drag it into the gutter".
He added: "At a time when the country is trying to pull together to recover from Covid, the last thing we need is the deputy leader of the Labour Party calling people 'scum' and yelling insults."
Ms Rayner renewed her attack on the PM on Sunday, tweeting four headlines about Mr Johnson refusing to apologise over remarks he made about Muslim women and gay men.
She added: "Boris Johnson also called the children of single mothers 'ignorant and illegitimate'.
"According to Boris Johnson, when I was a young single mum I should have been pushed into 'destitution on a Victorian scale'.
"So you can apologise for those comments as well prime minister."