Labour conference: Ask Sir Keir Starmer why he says no to the left's policies, says Bernie Sanders
By Jennifer Scott
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has told left-wing Labour members to push Sir Keir Starmer over why he will not adopt their policies.
The Democrat was asked for advice on how to deal with a "centrist leader" by ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell.
Another Labour activist said Sir Keir was "limiting" younger members and telling them "what we are fighting for cannot be achieved".
But Mr Sanders told them to "lead the effort in fighting for a new world".
The UK political party has long-running divisions between members on the left and those closer to the centre with their political beliefs.
Rows between the two factions exploded again as the party started its annual conference, being held this year in Brighton.
At The World Transformed event - running alongside the Labour conference - Mr McDonnell compared the differences between him and Sir Keir to those between Mr Sanders - a prominent socialist - and US President Joe Biden.
He asked the US senator: "You've established a relationship with what we'd describe as a centrist leader, but a relationship which has enabled him to adopt a radical programme.
"I want to let you into a small secret... we have a centrist leader as well, but we are having problems in ensuring we have a working relationship from the left with that new leader. You've achieved that, how has it been done?"
Mr Sanders said he and the current president had "disagreements", but they could work together as he was a "very, very decent human being" who was willing to "think big" on how to tackle the challenges the US faces.
'Speak truth'
But a member of Young Labour named Abdullah said that, for many on the left - who had been "galvanised" into politics by Mr McDonnell and ex-party leader Jeremy Corbyn - "it feels like we are limited and we are put into a small box, due mainly because of the leadership".
He added: "Keir Starmer and his current leadership are limiting our political horizon and telling us the things that we are fighting for just can't be achieved."
Mr Sanders said what "the progressive movement" on the left was calling for was not "radical demands", but it was time to put those who said no "on the defensive".
"There is no reason why in the UK or the United States all workers should not be able to earn decent wages and have decent benefits," he said.
"There is no reason all over the world [why] we cannot provide quality healthcare to all human beings as a right of citizenship."
The senator added: "Those people who tell you you can't do it, you ask them why, why can't you do it? Because you are afraid to stand up to big money interests? That is not an acceptable reason."
Mr Sanders said the approach would lead to a good outcome.
He concluded: "When you speak truth to people, they often respond in a positive way."