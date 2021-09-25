Labour conference: Sir Keir Starmer drops rule-change plan
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has dropped plans to overhaul the way the Labour elects its leaders, amid widespread opposition from the left of the party.
He had wanted to replace the current one-member-one-vote system and give unions and MPs two-thirds of the votes cast in any future contest.
But Sir Keir had to drop his proposals after he failed to persuade the big Labour-backing unions to support them.
Party bosses are meeting to discuss a revised set of plans.
But, with the party's annual conference getting under way in Brighton, the left-wing Momentum group said Sir Keir's plans were "dead".
The row over Labour's constitution began earlier this week, when the leader proposed changing the way his successors would be chosen.
He said he wanted to return to an "electoral college" system - abolished by predecessor Ed Miliband - under which Labour members would only account for a third of the votes in a future leadership contest.
MPs and unions would also each have made up a third of the votes.
Sir Keir and predecessor Jeremy Corbyn were both elected under the one-member-one vote system - but plans to scrap it were seen on the left as an attempt to stop another radical left wing candidate. like Mr Corbyn, winning the leadership again.
A meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and the unions was described by one source as a "car crash".
And after the meeting, a former shadow cabinet member questioned Sir Keir's competence and political nous.
The original plan to take the proposals to Labour's ruling NEC on Friday had to be ditched.
But those close to the Labour leader see this a setback, not a reversal.
Many on the left of Labour argued that scrapping one-member-one-vote would give MPs - most of whom back Sir Keir - too much influence.
And unions seen as sympathetic to the party leader failed to back the proposals on Friday, meaning they could not go to a full vote at conference.
Sir Keir is now putting forward a different set of plans, which are being discussed at a meeting of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee.
This is believed to include raising the number of MPs' nominations needed before a leadership candidate can enter the full contest.
Sir Keir is also expected to propose removing the right of Labour's registered supporters - who back Labour but are not members - to vote for leaders.
A source close to Sir Keir told the BBC: "The Labour leader will be putting a package of party reforms to the NEC that better connect us with working people and re-orient us toward the voters who can take us to power."
Another source said that the leadership election reforms had not been presented to the party as "a take-it-or-leave-it deal", adding: "That's how we've approached it and we're pleased with where we've ended up."
But Mish Rahman, a member of the NEC and Momentum's national co-ordinating group, said: "The central measure of Keir Starmer's attack on democracy has comprehensively failed. The electoral college is dead.
"Now to make sure all the other regressive rule changes concocted by the leadership share the same fate."