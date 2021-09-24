Why a row about wigs might fluster the Lords

When the Commons, similarly, ended the use of wigs back in 2017, Speaker Bercow put out a statement and there was an exchange of correspondence with the Procedure Committee, explaining the thinking behind the decision: they wanted to expand the number of clerks allowed to sit at the Commons table advising the Speaker, with the aim of having more women officials visible, and the women didn't want to wear (or share) wigs - although the main clerkly gripe was having to knot fiddly bow ties.