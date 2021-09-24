Transport union TSSA in talks over merger with US counterpart
One of the UK and Ireland's main transport trade unions is to hold talks with a counterpart in the US over a potential merger.
The TSSA said joining the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB) would be a "transatlantic first" and allow it access to more funds.
The two organisations are looking for the merger to go ahead next July.
In 2011, the TSSA held talks with fellow UK transport union the RMT about combining, but this did not go ahead.
However, there has been a movement towards amalgamated unions over the past few decades.
In 2007, Amicus and the Transport and General Workers Union merged to form Unite, while Unison was formed in 1993 from three separate public sector unions.
The TSSA-IBB talks follow a vote in favour of starting negotiations at last week's TSSA annual conference in Birmingham.
Currently, the Labour-affiliated TSSA, which represents workers including control centre staff, engineers, travel agents, train supervisors, ticket office and gate staff, has around 18,000 members and the IBB has more than 50,000.
TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "The aim is to deliver an autonomous British and Irish section composed of current TSSA members.
"We can build on our shared values and take forward a new and exciting model of trade union organising for our members on both sides of the pond."
He added that there would be "no real change to the way our union currently operates, no lowering of the high standards of representation our members currently receive", while there would be "access to far greater funds to support our organising activities".
IBB president Newton Jones said there would be "mutually beneficial opportunities for our unions".
The TSSA-IBB talks are set to begin after the Labour conference in Brighton, which runs from Saturday until Wednesday.