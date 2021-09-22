US lifting ban on imports of British lamb, says Boris Johnson
- Published
The United States is lifting its ban on imports of British lamb, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.
It would mean British farmers can export to the US for "the first time in decades", he added.
The PM, who is in the US for talks with UN leaders and President Joe Biden, rejected claims the chances of a free trade deal were receding.
But "in the meantime", he said the government was "taking practical steps to help our exports".
The United States had banned British lamb and beef imports since 1989, since the first outbreaks of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease.
The ban on British beef was lifted in September last year.
There is no indication yet of when the US will start accepting imports of lamb from UK suppliers.
On the chances of a wider trade deal, Mr Johnson said: "The Biden administration is not doing free trade deals around the world right now.
"But I've got absolutely every confidence that a great deal is there to be done".
"And there are plenty of people in that building behind me who certainly want a deal," he told reporters.