Covid-19 bereaved families group rejected from attending Tory conference
- Published
Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice has said it is "shocked and frustrated" after its application to attend the Conservative party conference was turned down.
The pressure group says it was given no explanation, despite getting the go-ahead to attend Labour's event.
And it says neither the prime minister nor any ministers have met them despite repeated requests.
The Conservative party has been approached for comment.
Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice was set up to represent those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.
It has been calling for a full public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis to happen immediately.
Boris Johnson has promised to hold one "in due course" but says the immediate focus must be on recovering from the pandemic.
No explanation
The campaign group said it received a rejection six weeks after applying to attend the conference in Manchester next month.
Spokesperson for the group, Lobby Akinnola, said it was upsetting for families to be treated that way.
She said: "We had hoped to attend party conferences, so that MPs from all sides could hear our stories and work with us to learn lessons and stop more families from experiencing the same tragedies that we have.
"Our members who have very sadly lost loved ones, are from all political backgrounds, including members of the Conservative Party.
"It defies belief that the party in government seems determined to not only ignore us, but have as little contact with us as possible."
The message rejecting the application said that the Conservative party did not comment on the reasons behind an individual's or group's unsuccessful conference application.