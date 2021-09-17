Lord Bethell: Peer leaves ministerial post amid emails controversy
Tory peer Lord Bethell has been removed as a health minister in Boris Johnson's reshuffle, amid a controversy over his use of personal email accounts.
Along with former health secretary Matt Hancock, he has faced criticism for using personal accounts to conduct government business.
The use of personal emails at the health department is currently being investigated by the UK's data watchdog.
The department has previously insisted official guidelines have been followed.
Downing Street did not give a reason for Lord Bethell's exit, which was confirmed as part of a wider rejig of government ministers.
Writing on Twitter, he said he was "sad to be standing down" but thanked Boris Johnson for the "opportunity to serve my country".
Ministers are meant to conduct government business through official channels, so that their decisions can be scrutinised and civil servants can maintain a record of them.
However, the government has admitted that Lord Bethell and Mr Hancock, who resigned in June for breaking social distancing rules, have used personal accounts to conduct official business.
Cabinet Office guidelines say that if ministers send or receive an email using a personal account, they should consider whether it contains "substantive discussions or decisions generated in the course of conducting government business".
If they feel it does, they should "take steps to ensure the relevant information is accessible".
Transparency concerns
The guidance suggests ministers copy the email to a government account, so that it is automatically stored on the official system.
Information commissioner Elizabeth Denham launched an investigation into personal emails at the health department in July, expressing concern the practice could lead to a "loss of transparency".
Lord Bethell has previously said that third parties "in their enthusiasm" often contact ministers via their personal email addresses.
Speaking in June before the ICO launched its probe, he told peers: "That's not the same as using a personal email for formal departmental decision-making".
"I am absolutely rigorous in ensuring that government business is conducted through the correct formal channels," he added.
The information commissioner's inquiry is ongoing.