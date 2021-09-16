Reshuffle: Michael Gove's new levelling up role sparks Town Hall nerves
By Alex Forsyth
Political correspondent, BBC News
- Published
Love him or loathe him, Michael Gove has a reputation in government as a man who gets things done.
Often described as a "reformer", he's been given a pretty hefty brief in Boris Johnson's latest cabinet reshuffle - running the department for housing, communities and local government with added responsibility for "levelling up" the UK and defending the union.
While some have called it a sideways move, for others it's a clear sign of the prime minister's faith in his one-time adversary turned ally.
Boris Johnson has put him in charge of delivering what was a key election promise - addressing regional inequalities and improving people's prospects regardless of where they live.
That is no easy task.
The "levelling up" agenda has been criticised for being too vague, lacking in definition or strategy and failing to set out how success might be measured.
Earlier this year, Conservative MP Neil O'Brien was appointed as an adviser to give the idea direction, and I understand he's been working internally to try to bring coherence to a concept that spans several departments, with a white paper expected this autumn.
'Heavy hitter'
Now Michael Gove, it seems, has been brought in to boost its profile, give it political clout and put some meat on the bones - I'm told he's been "itching" to get his hands on a department which allows him to get stuck into operational policy.
As Will Tanner, director of the Onward think-tank and former No 10 advisor put it, he is a '"heavy hitter" who is now in charge of a department that be the "engine" for the levelling-up agenda.
But there are nerves among Tory councillors, who will inevitably be working closely with the new Secretary of State.
I understand the leaders of some of the largest Conservative-run councils were on a call on Thursday morning discussing what his appointment might mean, and there was a distinct sense of uncertainty.
Michael Gove's radical ideas have not always proved popular.
During his tenure as education secretary he incurred the wrath of many, with controversial reforms that have left him with a toxic reputation among plenty within a sector which he famously branded "the Blob".
His new brief has got some tricky sticking points, not least the government's highly controversial planning reforms.
Planning concerns
There are some Conservatives who hope that as a Surrey MP Michael Gove will be particularly alive to the political tension around planning.
The prospect of what critics see as over development in Surrey was largely blamed for Tory losses at the local elections in May.
But while the government is widely thought to have softened its stance on some of the most controversial aspect of its proposals, Boris Johnson is committed to building more homes.
It's seen as a key element of "levelling up" - and some in the Conservative Party wonder whether Mr Gove has been given his new job to drive development.
As one Tory MP put it, Mr Gove will be "formidable in that post", adding: "We can't tell whether he's been appointed to build any and everywhere regardless of the opposition, or whether he's been appointed to deliver some sort of compromise."
Mr Gove will also have to work with Labour-controlled councils.
Labour nerves
On hearing the news of Michael Gove's appointment, I'm told jokes about his past speeches - and nightclub dance moves - started doing the rounds among Labour councillors.
There is real concern, though, that he will introduce radical reform and ride roughshod over opposition.
One Labour councillor referred to his "bad reputation", saying: "The fear is he'll fly in, make his mark, and fly out like he did in education."
Some in Labour do privately feel Mr Gove might boost the profile of local government, which has often felt overlooked - particularly in the debate over social care - but few believe his arrival will solve what they see as an unfair funding system.
One said the government was "highly political" when it came to funding, and though it "can't get much worse" they didn't hold out much hope of it getting better.
Streamlining services
I'm told Mr Gove has already responded to backbench Conservative MPs who are concerned about planning reforms, which suggests he's willing to engage, though few yet know his thinking.
And while Mr Gove's supporters say he's a man of action, his critics point to a past willingness to override opposition to achieve his desired outcome.
That's proving a worry for some, given the contentious issues now under his charge - the long-running problem of shortfalls in council funding, the creaking social care system and the prospect of local government reorganisation to name a few.
Tim Oliver, the Conservative leader of Surrey County Council and chairman of the County Councils Network, said Mr Gove would be an advocate for local government, but suggested he would want reform.
"He (Mr Gove) understands local government," he said.
"But he will expect us to look at ways we can streamline services and perhaps deliver savings. I don't think he's going to be somebody who's going to provide large bailouts."
Most agree the new secretary of state won't be content to simply oversee a department without implementing change.
For some that's an exciting prospect, for others the cause of nervous anticipation.