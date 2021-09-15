Cabinet reshuffle 2021: Who is in Boris Johnson's new cabinet?

Boris Johnson became prime minister in December 2019 and immediately faced the UK's looming exit from the EU and the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The health crisis has been described as perhaps the biggest challenge the country has faced since World War Two.

Mr Johnson’s election win secured him the largest Tory majority in Parliament since 1987.

He succeeded Theresa May as prime minister. His only previous cabinet post was foreign secretary, which he quit over differences with Mrs May over Brexit.

Since being at 10 Downing Street, he married his fiancee Carrie Symonds and has become a father again.