Boris Johnson to reshuffle top team, says Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to reshuffle his ministerial team, Downing Street has told the BBC.
He is expected to begin firing ministers and appointing replacements over the coming hours.
A No 10 source said: "The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic."
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are among those rumoured to be moved.
The Downing Street source added: "The government must also redouble our efforts to deliver on the people's priorities.
"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country."
Confirmation of the reshuffle came as Mr Johnson was on his feet in the Commons taking Prime Minister's Questions.
Mr Johnson has largely stuck with the cabinet team he appointed after winning the December 2019 general election.
The one major change came in February 2020, when Rishi Sunak became chancellor following the resignation of Sajid Javid.
Mr Javid returned to government in July this year as health secretary, following the resignation of Matt Hancock.
Speculation has been building for weeks that the PM is planning a more widespread rejig of his ministerial team.