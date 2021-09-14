Michael Gove criticised over racist and homophobic language in student speeches

In other comments, Mr Gove spoke about then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, saying: "We are at last experiencing a new empire, an empire where the happy south stamps over the cruel, dirty, toothless face of the northerner. At last Mrs Thatcher is saying I don't give a fig for what half the population is saying, because the richer half will keep me in power. This may be amoral. This may be immoral. But it's politics and it's pragmatism."