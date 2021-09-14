Brexit: GB checks on goods imported from the EU delayed
The UK is to delay introducing post-Brexit checks on plant and farming imports to England, Scotland and Wales, blaming Covid disruption and pressure on global supply chains.
Measures which were expected to come in next month will now be introduced in January and July next year.
Last week the government also launched a consultation on delaying changes to rules on importing and labelling wine.
The EU has implemented full checks on UK goods since the start of this year.
Checks on goods going the other way were originally due to come into force in full after the post-Brexit transition ended in January 2021.
But this was delayed and, in March, the government announced a timetable to get changes for the food and agriculture sectors done by 1 October.
In a statement to the House of Commons, minister Penny Mordaunt has written that another postponement is now necessary.
"The government's own preparations, in terms of systems, infrastructure and resourcing, remain on track to meet that timetable," she said.
"However, the pandemic has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the UK and in the European Union, than many observers expected in March.
"There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport."
These were being "especially felt" in agriculture and food production, Ms Mordaunt said.
She added that the requirement to pre-notify British officials about agricultural and food imports from the EU would now start on 1 January next year.
And the requirement for safety and security declarations on imports will begin on 1 July, Ms Mordaunt added.