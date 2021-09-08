Minister admits mistake over Marcus Rashford-Maro Itoje mix-up
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has admitted making a "mistake" when he confused footballer Marcus Rashford with rugby player Maro Itoje.
The Evening Standard newspaper quoted Williamson as saying he had enjoyed a Zoom discussion with England and Manchester United's Rashford.
But an aide later clarified that it had actually been with Itoje.
Manchester-raised Rashford called the difference in accent between him and Londoner Itoje a possible "giveaway".
Itoje, who plays for England and Saracens, tweeted: "Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do…
"Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje."
Both sportsmen are high-profile campaigners on issues involving children.
Rashford has spoken out on free school meals, while Itoje, who was educated at Harrow School, advocated for poorer pupils to get better access to laptop computers during lockdown.
A spokesperson for Rashford said the footballer's "consistent ask" had been for collaboration with the government.
"More often than not this ask is rebuffed," the statement continued. "Maro and Marcus are two incredibly successful young black men, but there is little more they have in common."
Last year, the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologised for calling Rashford Daniel rather than Marcus.
"Whether it's Daniel Rashford or a Maro Itoje reference, the message remains the same," Rashford's spokesperson said. "Put our children first."
In his interview with the Evening Standard, Williamson said of Rashford: "We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming, but then he had to shoot off.
"I didn't want to be the one that was holding him back from his training."
But one of the education secretary's staff later clarified that he had meant Itoje rather than Rashford.
After the article was published, Labour MP Zarah Sultana responded by calling Williamson a "joke".
Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the mix-up had been "shocking and embarrassing", adding that minister had "confused two black sporting heroes".
Rashford himself gave a brief response, tweeting: "Accent could have been a giveaway."
In a statement, Williamson said: "Towards the end of a wide-ranging interview, in which I talked about both the laptops and school meals campaigns, I conflated the issues and made a genuine mistake. We corrected this with the journalist before publication of the story.
"I have huge respect for both Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje, who run effective and inspiring campaigns."