Starmer should be inspired by Biden over workers' rights - TUC leader
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer should take inspiration from US President Joe Biden in promoting workers' rights, the head of the UK's unions has argued.
TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said better pay and conditions must become "absolutely central" to the party's pitch to voters.
She praised Mr Biden for making the "dignity of work" a major slogan in his successful presidential campaign.
Ms O'Grady also urged the government to clarify what "levelling up" means.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the TUC's annual congress, which starts on Sunday, she said a government "of any colour" needed to prioritise tackling inequality.
Over the summer, Labour pledged to give workers "full" employment rights - including flexible working and ending the practice of fire-and-rehire, where staff are dismissed and taken back on, often on worse terms - from their first day in a new job.
Ms O'Grady called these policies "really encouraging", but urged Sir Keir to promote them more vigorously when he addresses TUC delegates on Tuesday.
"He's got another opportunity to set out in primary colours what his agenda for working people in this country is," she said.
"I hope he will take some inspiration from what we've seen from President Biden and in New Zealand and a number of other countries, with that whole issue of dignity at work becoming absolutely central to the public policy agenda and that recognition that there has to be a major reset on workers' rights."
At the 2019 general election, which his Conservative Party won by a landslide, Boris Johnson promised to "level up" all parts of the UK, including boosting transport links, skills training and business opportunities in poorer areas.
The prime minister said in July that this would mean giving more power to local leaders, but critics have described the plan - on which more detail is expected later this month - as vague.
"The pressure is on the government to define levelling up," said Ms O'Grady. "People in the country want a sharp definition. It must include making working lives better.
"There's a sharp picture of a Covid class chasm between those who kept on going into work throughout the pandemic, keeping us fed, safe and looked after, and the better-off in society."
This year, the UK's two biggest unions - Unison and Unite - have elected female leaders for the first time.
This followed a damning report last year about the former leadership of the third-largest union, the GMB, which found it was "institutionally sexist", with bullying, misogyny, cronyism and sexual harassment "endemic".
Ms O'Grady said she was "absolutely delighted" that Sharon Graham and Christina McAnea - two "very strong" figures - were now in charge of Unite and Unison.
"When the GMB story came out I felt really let down and angry. Too often it was discussed around the politics of the union," she added.
"Those women [who made complaints] should have been front and centre of everybody's considerations, because no woman should have to put up with that kind of behaviour."
Unions were working hard to prevent harassment at work, she said, adding: "When it comes to the union movement, people need to be able to look and see themselves, in terms of leadership, so the changes we've seen will make a difference."
The TUC annual congress, held in central London with most delegates taking part online, runs from Sunday to Tuesday.