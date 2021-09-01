Labour: Staff threaten strikes over potential job cuts
- Published
Two unions representing Labour staff are threatening strike action if the party axes jobs as part of a planned restructuring.
A majority of members at Unite and GMB said they would be prepared to take action if compulsory redundancies are announced.
Staff have been told the party is looking to cut around 90 positions, amid reports of financial pressures.
There has been no official comment on the votes from the Labour Party.
The unions say they will meet party officials on Friday to discuss the situation. Applications for a party voluntary redundancy scheme closed on Tuesday.
LabourList has reported the party is currently seeking to make the cuts through voluntary redundancy alone, but more volunteers are needed.
In "indicative ballots," 78% of Unite Labour members and 75% of GMB members said they would be prepared to strike over compulsory redundancies. Turnout was 90% and 80% respectively.
In accordance with union legislation, any decision to actually take strike action would first require a further ballot of members to take place.
The threat of strike action comes at an awkward time for the party, as it prepares to hold its annual conference in Brighton later this month.
According to the party's most recent annual report, Labour employed 421 staff in December 2019, of whom 367 were in full-time roles.
Its finances have been hampered by pay-outs in legal cases relating to anti-Semitism, as well as fighting three general elections since 2015.
'Take notice'
The party's loss of 59 seats at the 2019 election also means it will receive less public funding for opposition parties, known as "Short money".
Party sources said Labour needed to "get a grip" on its finances, as well as refocus the party's structure ahead of the next general election.
GMB organiser Vaughan West said: "Labour Party workers have shown the strength of their anger at this ballot result.
"We hope party bosses will now sit up, take notice and talk with unions so we can avoid compulsory redundancies."
Unite regional officer Matt Smith said both unions were "hopeful that a way forward can be found that avoids any compulsory redundancies".